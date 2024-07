THE TÁNAISTE HAS said he will discuss the possibility of the State purchasing the guitar of legendary blues guitarist Rory Gallagher with Arts Minister Catherine Martin.

The Fender Stratocaster, which Gallagher purchased on credit for £100 in Crowley’s Music Store in Cork in 1963, will be up for auction at Bonham’s auction house in London later this year. It’s estimated value is between £700,000 and £1 million.

Gallagher's 1961 Fender Stratocaster. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Speaking over the weekend, Tánaiste Micheál Martin said: “It would be lovely if we could get that guitar back on the Leeside”

He said he will raise the matter with Minister for Arts Catherine Martin.

Gallagher was an inspiration to musicians in Ireland and across the world, selling more than 30 million copies worldwide during his 30 year career.

So today we’re asking: Should the State buy Rory Gallagher’s guitar?