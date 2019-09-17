This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Tuesday 17 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish student wins €7,000 and shares top prize in EU Contest for Young Scientists

Adam Kelly says next up for him is the Leaving Cert.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 17 Sep 2019, 4:46 PM
5 minutes ago 57 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4813271
Image: Keith Arkins
Image: Keith Arkins

AN IRISH TEENAGER has won €7,000 and shared the top prize in the EU Contest for Young Scientists for his project that could help develop the next-generation of computers.

Adam Kelly previously won a similar prize in the International Science and Engineering Fair in Arizona and has said today that his next challenge is to complete the Leaving Cert.

The 17-year-old attends Skerries Community College in Dublin and was one of four students to share the top prize for his project entitled “Optimised Simulation of General Quantum Circuits”.

Kelly’s research is in the area of physics and computing and involves simulating a type of computer called a quantum computer.

Speaking to RTÉ’s News at One today, Kelly explained where his work fits in:

A quantum computer is a type of computer that uses slightly different principles of physics than a normal computer. And what this means is that they should be well-suited to solving quite hard and difficult problems.

So what my research looks at is trying to simulate these computers to make it easier to develop and test programmes that will run on them.

Kelly received his prize in Sofia, Bulgaria today after 154 promising young scientists from 40 countries took part in the exhibition.

The jury was chaired by Dr Attila Borics from the Hungarian Academy of Sciences with Kelly saying that Ireland’s record in the competition, having won 15 prizes in 31 years, is down to the work of those who invest time in young people and science.

“I think the real reason Ireland does well internationally in science competitions is because of the effort that so many different people, and particularly the Young Scientist (Exhibition), put into funding and supporting, getting young people into science,” he says.

I went into secondary school not being into science and it was only with the teacher suggesting that I enter the competition with what was at the time a horrible, horrible project but I did learn loads from it and it got me to where I am today.

Kelly says that his plan is to do Maths in third-level but that “we’ll see how it goes CAO time”.

Asked by RTÉ’s Áine Lawlor what he’d do with the €7,000 prize, Kelly said:

“Probably save it, I promised one of my friends I’d buy him an ice cream, or he might get two.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie