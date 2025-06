AN IRISH TOURIST has died after a car overturned on Bolivia’s salt flats on Friday.

The victim, named locally as 29-year-old Oisin Hoy from Clontarf, was among a group of seven travelling in a Toyota Landcruiser when the accident happened shortly before 5pm.

According to local media, the vehicle flipped over on the salt flats.

Oisin Hoy was seriously injured in the crash, and later died while being transported to the nearby city of Potosi.

Five others, including two Bolivians, two Germans and a Dutch national, were also hurt, with three requiring hospital treatment.

Local police chief Colonel Wilson Flores told local media that the crash was believed to have been caused by excessive speed.

Clontarf GAA have paid tribute to Oisin, noting his long-standing involvement with the club.

A statement said he was “remembered by all who played with him or coached him as a hugely positive person” whose “trademark smile” was well known.

“His interest in travelling took him all over the world, most recently to South America,” the club added.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed it was providing consular assistance to the family.