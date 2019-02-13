Do you think an all-Ireland Citizens' Assembly should be established to discuss Irish unity?

The Joint Committee on Public Petitions met today to consider a petition calling for the establishment of an all-Ireland Citizens’ Assembly to discuss the potential for unity.
The petitioner suggests that this proposed assembly would draft an all-Ireland referendum on the question.
Since the Brexit vote, there has been much discussion about the possibility of a border poll being advanced.
In light of this, we want to know what you think.
Do you think an all-Ireland Citizens’ Assembly should be established to discuss the potential for Irish unity?
