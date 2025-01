WATER SUPPLIES HAVE been affected in many areas nationwide by ongoing power outages caused by Storm Éowyn – with the tens of thousands more people’s supply now at risk as power outages continue.

Uisce Éireann warned last night that 750,000 people were at risk of losing water, on top of 138,000 already affected, as widespread power outages at treatment plants and pumping stations would continue to affect supplies.

In updates posted to its website, the company said it was investigating reported supply disruptions in many areas nationally this morning, with some restoration works expected to continue until 8pm tonight and some cases into tomorrow afternoon.

We continue to assess the impact of #StormÉowyn on water supplies & mobilise crews where safe to do so. We're also in touch with key stakeholders through the National Emergency Coordination Group & ESB to coordinate the return of power to key water services sites post storm. pic.twitter.com/fQmh84xR9Z — Uisce Éireann - Irish Water (@IrishWater) January 24, 2025

Advertisement

Water disruption is currently being investigated and addressed in areas of counties Offaly, Donegal, Kerry and Dublin among many others, according to the latest updates from the utility this morning.

Keith Leonard, chair of the National Emergency Coordination Committee, said this morning that national efforts would focus this morning on addressing ongoing power disruption, given the knock-on impact on water and telecommunications. The ESB has appealed to its British and French counterparts for help.

Related Reads Full power restoration to take many days as ESB appeals to British and French utilities for help Number of customers without water hits 138,000, Uisce Éireann warns figure likely to get higher