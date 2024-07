AN IRISH WOMAN has died in Peru in a suspected hit-and-run.

The 35-year-old woman was struck by a bus in the early hours of Monday morning in Trujillo, a coastal city in northwestern Peru.

The woman has been identified by Peruvian media as Emily Colette Daly.

Local media reports state that she was crossing the street when she was hit by the vehicle, which belonged to “an agro-industrial company”.

The incident happened around 4am on Monday 22 July and was captured on CCTV.

Peruvian police arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area to conduct their investigation. The CCTV footage shows that the vehicle did not stop after hitting the woman.

It’s understood the woman was working as an English language teacher with both adults and children in the country and has been in Peru for a number of years.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of the incident and is providing consulate assistance to the family.

A spokesperson said “as with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the details of individual cases”.