AN IRISHMAN HAS been shot dead by police in Malta after allegedly murdering a woman yesterday.

Local media has identified the man as Edward Johnston, a former Irish soldier.

He has been named as the main suspect in the killing of Nicolette Ghirxi, who was stabbed to death in an apartment in the city of Birkirkara.

When the suspect was found by police, he reportedly pointed a gun at himself and at them. Police shot and killed him.

In a press conference, police said they later discovered the man was holding a replica pistol.

The Times of Malta quotes Police Commissioner Angela Gafa as telling the news conference that three hours of negotiations took place between police and the suspect.

The suspect went into the sea in an area called St Julian’s and then came back onto the rocks, Gafa said.

The commissioner said the man pointed the gun at his head and then turned it at the police. Officers deemed it to be a life-threatening situation and shot him, Gafa stated.

The Department of Foreign Affairs told The Journal it is aware of the case and providing consular assistance.

The Irish embassy in Malta also confirmed it is aware of the case. A spokesperson said the embassy is ready to provide consular assistance if contacted by the man’s family.

The Journal has contacted Maltese police for comment.