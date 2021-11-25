#Open journalism No news is bad news

Open Newsroom: Ireland's post-Brexit relationship with Britain

Our Open Newsroom looks at the post-Brexit landscape – discussing trade between Ireland and Northern Ireland. and how talks between the EU and UK are progressing.

By Brian Whelan Thursday 25 Nov 2021, 8:15 PM
THE GOOD INFORMATION Project is looking at the progress of Brexit, posing the question – a year into Ireland’s post-Brexit relationship with Britain, what can we expect in 2022?

We picked this topic this month after all of the discussion on whether or not Boris Johnson’s government was going to trigger Article 16.

It’s beginning to look increasingly likely that after five years of debating what Brexit should look like in practice, these regular public disagreements between the EU and the UK are just how things will always be from now on. 

This work is co-funded by Journal Media and a grant programme from the European Parliament. Any opinions or conclusions expressed in this work is the author’s own. The European Parliament has no involvement in nor responsibility for the editorial content published by the project. For more information, see here.

Brian Whelan
