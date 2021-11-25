Open Newsroom: Ireland's post-Brexit relationship with Britain

THE GOOD INFORMATION Project is looking at the progress of Brexit, posing the question – a year into Ireland’s post-Brexit relationship with Britain, what can we expect in 2022?

We picked this topic this month after all of the discussion on whether or not Boris Johnson’s government was going to trigger Article 16.

It’s beginning to look increasingly likely that after five years of debating what Brexit should look like in practice, these regular public disagreements between the EU and the UK are just how things will always be from now on.

