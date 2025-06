AN ATTACK BY Israel on Iran could “blow” a nuclear deal between Tehran officials and the US, President Donald has said.

Iran and the US are continuing with nuclear talks, seeking to reach a replacement of the 2015 accord so that Tehran dismantles its nuclear weapons capabilities. Trump scrapped the previous deal in 2018.

Iran yesterday threatened to target US military bases in the region if conflict breaks out, leading to Trump directing staff at American embassies in Iraq to evacuate.

Since returning to the White House in January, the Trump administration has sought to impose pressure on Iran to reach a deal. It has warned of a military response, if it fails.

Speaking today, the President said he has told Israel not to intervene militarily with Iran:

“I want to have an agreement with Iran,” he told reporters, adding that negotiations are “fairly close” to reaching a deal.

A potential deal would see Tehran dismantle its nuclear weapons production capabilities, which have been improving in recent years. Talks between Iran and the US have reached an impasse over Tehran’s uranium enrichment operations.

The country currently enriches uranium – meaning, to increase its concentration – to 60%. It is far above the 3.67% limit set in the 2015 deal.

Advertisement

Enriching uranium can assist in the production of nuclear warheads – though Iran’s operations are still short of the 90% concentration needed to create the weapons.

Speaking in Washington DC, Trump told a news conference that he does not want Israel “going in”.

“I don’t want [Israel] going in, because I think that would blow it. It might help [negotiations], actually, but it also could blow it,” he said.

He later added that he has not had any discussions with Israel over the potential for strikes on Iran, but said there is a possibility that a “massive conflict” could break out in the region if a deal is not reached.

Asked if the potential of an Israeli attack pushed him to call for the removal of US officials from regional embassies in Iraq, he said it did not.

“I don’t want to be the one that didn’t give any warning while missiles are flying into their buildings,” he said. “It’s possible, so I had to do it. I had the choice – do I do it or not.”

He later added that he hopes conflict would not break out in the region and that a deal between the nations can be reached.

In January 2020, Iran fired missiles at bases in Iraq housing American troops in retaliation for the US strike that killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani days before at Baghdad airport. Dozens of US soldiers suffered traumatic brain injuries.

Trump had expressed optimism about the talks securing an end to Iran’s programme during a trip to the region last month, but he told US media yesterday that he feels “less confident” that a deal can be reached.

With reporting by © AFP 2025