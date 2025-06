THE US IS reducing the number of its staff at its embassy in Iraq and other bases in its control in the Middle East over security concerns as tensions with Iran have escalated.

Iran and the US have concluded their fifth round of nuclear talks, seeking to reach a replacement of the 2015 accord, seeking that Tehran dismantle its nuclear weapons capabilities, that President Donald Trump scrapped in 2018.

Iran this evening threatened to target US military bases in the region if conflict breaks out. Trump has said he is “less confident” that a nuclear deal can be reached.

Since returning to the White House in January, the Trump administration has sought to impose pressure on Iran to reach a deal. It has warned of a military response, if it fails.

Speaking this evening, Iran’s defence minister Aziz Nasirzadeh said all of US-controlled bases in the region are “within out reach” and that they will be targeted “without hesitation” if conflict breaks out.

“God willing, things won’t reach that point, and the talks will succeed,” the minister said, adding that the US side “will suffer more losses” if it came to conflict.

In January 2020, Iran fired missiles at bases in Iraq housing American troops in retaliation for the US strike that killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani days before at Baghdad airport.

Dozens of US soldiers suffered traumatic brain injuries. Cargo ships travelling through the Persian Gulf have also been advised to proceed with caution by the British-navy-run UK Maritime Trade Operations agency.

The US has multiple bases in the Middle East, with the largest located in Qatar. Sources have told the AFP News Agency that staff at an embassy in Iran have been reduced today.

Trump, tonight, has confirmed reports that staff have been removed from “dangerous” locations in the Middle East.

It comes as talks between Iran and the US have reached an impasse in recent weeks over Tehran’s uranium enrichment operations – which it has said is a “non-negotiable”.

The country currently enriches uranium – meaning, to increase its concentration – to 60%. It is far above the 3.67% limit set in the 2015 deal.

Enriching uranium can assist in the production of nuclear warheads – though Iran’s operations are still short of the 90% concentration needed to create the weapons.

Trump had expressed optimism about the talks securing an end to Iran’s programme during a trip to the region last month, but he told US media today that he feels “less confident” that a deal can be reached.

He has discussed the possibility of his country and Israel working together to get Iran to reach a deal, or cooperating militarily if not.

The intenrational nuclear watchdog met this week and concluded yesterday that there has been “less than satisfactory” cooperation from Tehran, particularly in explaining past cases of nuclear material found at undeclared sites.

Iran has criticised the report as unbalanced, saying it relied on “forged documents” provided by Israel.

- © AFP 2025, with reporting by Muiris Ó Cearbhaill