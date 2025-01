THE ISRAELI SECURITY cabinet has voted to agree to a Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal with Hamas, marking a major turning point in the conflict and halting wide-scale fighting and bombardment in Gaza’s deadliest-ever war.

The Israeli security cabinet also recommended that the wider government give its final green light, the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

“After reviewing all the political, security and humanitarian aspects, and understanding that the proposed deal supports achieving the objectives of the war, (the security cabinet) has recommended that the government approve the proposed framework,” the office said in a statement.

The agreement, which had been announced earlier this week by mediators Qatar, the United States, and Egypt, proposes a pause in fighting in Gaza, and if approved will lead to the phased release of hostages and Palestinian prisoners.

If the deal is approved by the Israeli government, the ceasefire agreement will take effect on Sunday, and will involve the exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners, after which the terms of a permanent end to the war will be finalised.

The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement that some Israeli hostages are expected to be released as early as Sunday.

Netanyahu had ordered Israel’s security cabinet to meet this morning to come to an agreement on the deal. At least two far-right cabinet members had voiced opposition to the deal this week.

Israel’s security cabinet functions as an expert group within the parliamentary cabinet and consists of several of the country’s most senior government members who oversee the conduct of the war in Gaza.

It is headed by Prime Minister Netanyahu and has the purpose of formulating defence policy, coordinating diplomatic negotiations and making quick decisions in times of crisis.

The full Israeli government cabinet will convene later today to decide on the deal following the security cabinet decision.

Deal terms

Announcing the agreement on Wednesday, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani said an initial six-week ceasefire would see 33 hostages released, including women, “children, elderly people, as well as civilian ill people and wounded”.

Also in the first phase, Israeli forces would withdraw from Gaza’s densely populated areas and allow displaced Palestinians to return “to their residences”, he said.

The deal would see Israel free between 990 and 1,650 Palestinian prisoners and detainees in return for the release of the hostages, as well as a surge of much-needed humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Biden said the second phase of the agreement could bring a “permanent end to the war”.

He added the deal would “surge much needed humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians, and reunite the hostages with their families”.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi also underscored the “importance of accelerating the entry of urgent humanitarian aid” into Gaza.

Cairo said it was ready to host an international conference on reconstruction in Gaza, where the United Nations has said it would take more than a decade to rebuild civilian infrastructure.

With additional reporting from Keith Kelly/AFP