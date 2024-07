ISSUES WITH STAFF vetting and risk management were among the non-compliances highlighted during recent HIQA inspections of six Direct Provision centres.

At the beginning of this year, the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) assumed responsibility for monitoring the quality of permanent International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS) centres.

IPAS centres, formerly known as Direct Provision centres, provide accommodation for people seeking international protection in Ireland.

HIQA today published reports arising from inspections at six such centres:

Atlantic Lodge, Co. Kerry

Birchwood House, Co. Waterford

Dublin Central Inn, Co. Dublin

Eglinton Centre, Co. Galway

The Grand Hotel, Co. Wicklow

The King Thomond, Co. Clare.

There were no non-compliances with the national standards identified in the Eglinton Centre in Galway or Birchwood House in Waterford.

However, HIQA said that the other four centres had “varying levels of non-compliance”, including issues with safeguarding and protection, risk management, garda vetting of staff, and identification and response to individuals with special needs.

Where non-compliance with the national standards is identified, providers are required to submit compliance plans to demonstrate how they will make improvements and come into compliance.

The Grand Hotel in Wicklow town was deemed to be non-compliant in nine of the assessed standards during an announced inspection by HIQA.

It was operating as both an accommodation centre and separate emergency accommodation through a different contract at the time of the inspection.

It accommodated a total of 279 people during the inspection – 104 of whom were living there via IPAS.

HIQA does not have responsibility for monitoring or inspection of emergency accommodation or reception centres.

While inspectors found residents of the centre were “generally well provided for”, HIQA noted that its findings are “not reflective of people accessing the emergency accommodation provided, who are not afforded the protection of national standards”.

The centre was non-compliant in regard to providing an environment which is clean as 279 residents were sharing six washing machines and seven dryers.

There was also no Garda vetting of staff contracted to work in the centre and international police checks were not in place.

A formal performance appraisal system for staff was also not in place, as required by the national standards, and the provider had not developed an effective risk management framework to guide staff.

The centre also lacked a policy for adult safeguarding and there was a “lack of awareness” regarding “responsibility to safeguard vulnerable adults”.

The provider had also failed to develop a policy on identifying and addressing special reception needs and had not employed a dedicated reception officer – reception officers are responsible for supporting residents, especially those with special reception needs.

There was no residents’ charter and no information on where services are provided, about staff roles, or how the centre consults with residents regarding their welfare.

The provider also had not yet implemented formal systems to monitor the quality of care for residents and no annual reviews or audits had been developed in consultation with residents.

Elsewhere, The Atlantic Lodge in Kerry subject to an unannounced visit and 59 residents were present during this inspection.

The inspectors deemed that residents were “generally well supported”.

However, two members of staff had not obtained a Garda vetting disclosure, while three staff members had not been re-vetted in the time timeframe set out in the national policy.

The provider had also not received international police checks for two staff members who had resided outside of Ireland for six months or more.

CCTV was also in place in all common areas and there was no private space for residents to meet without CCTV.

There was also no policy in place regarding special reception needs.

Meanwhile, the Dublin Central Inn was subject to an announced inspection and 93 residents were present on this date.

The inspector said the provider “supported residents in a person-centred manner and strived to uphold their rights”.

However, it also had “deficits” in relation to Garda vetting of staff which resulted in an “urgent compliance plan” being issued during the inspection.

One staff member has not yet applied for a vetting disclosure, no police checks were available for any staff who had resided outside of Ireland for a period of six months or more, and only one disclosure has been confirmed by the end of the inspection.

The centre also failed to have a dedicated Reception Officer available – Reception Officers are responsible for supporting residents, especially those with special reception needs.

The King Thomond in Co Clare was accommodating 165 residents during its announced inspection.

Inspectors deemed it to be a “person-centred service where residents for the most part experienced a good quality of life”.

However, it too had issues with Garda vetting as some staff had started roles without the required disclosures and international police checks were not available.

The centre was also non-compliant regarding its risk analysis, as the risk management system was “not effective” and not “sufficiently detailed”.

Inspectors also found that there were “no formal arrangements to monitor children while their parents were absent from the centre” or not in the country.