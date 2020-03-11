Italy to close all shops except pharmacies and food stores as lockdown continues

ITALY WILL SHUT all stores except for pharmacies and food shops to curb the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has announced.

“All shops will be closed except for basic necessities, such as pharmacies and food stores,” Conte said in a national television address broadcast hours after Italy saw its death toll climb to 827 in just over two weeks.

“Bars, pubs, restaurants, hairdressers and canteen services will close. Home delivery is allowed,” he said.

Italy has recorded nearly 60 % of all coronavirus cases outside China.

Conte did not spell out when the measures might be lifted.

Earlier this week Italy imposed nationwide restrictions on public gathering and travel that run until April 3.

The Italian leader stressed in his nine-minute evening prime time address that there was “no need to rush to buy groceries” because food stores would stay open throughout.

Conte did not announce any new restriction on transport.

Big businesses such as factories can remain open as long as they adopt “appropriate security measures to prevent contagion,” Conte said.

The move comes after the World Health Organization declared the spread of coronavirus Covid-19 a pandemic.

Speaking at a press briefing this afternoon, Director General of the WHO Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said the number of cases of Covid-19 outside of China has increased 13-fold and the number of countries has tripled.

There are now more than 118,000 cases in 114 countries and 4,291 people have died.

“Thousands more are fighting for their lives in hospital,” he said. “In the days and weeks ahead, we expect to see the number of Covid-19 cases, the number of deaths and the number of affected countries climb even higher”.”

He said the WHO has been assessing this outbreak and is “deeply concerned” by the levels of spread and severity and by what he described as the “alarming levels of inaction”.

“We have therefore made the assessment that Covid-19 can be characterised as a pandemic”.