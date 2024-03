GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING the discovery of over €4 million worth of cocaine on Donegal beaches in July last year have seized items of potential evidence today.

On the morning of 19 July 2023, gardaí were alerted to the discovery of a package at Ballyhiernan Beach in Fanad, and to another similar package a half an hour later at Tramore Beach in Dunfanaghy.

The estimated street value of the packages of cocaine, which weighed roughly 60kg, was more than €4 million.

This morning, Donegal gardaí, assisted by Louth gardaí, carried out searches at a number of locations in Dundalk.

Items of potential evidential value to the investigation were seized, including electronic devices and documents.

No arrests were made.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.