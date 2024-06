THE SUPER JUNIOR ministerial role vacated by Jack Chambers after his appointment to Minister for Finance could be filled today.

The Dáil yesterday voted to formally nominate the Fianna Fáil TD to take over the position from Michael McGrath, who himself was nominated as the country’s next European Commissioner.

Speaking after formal approval, Fianna Fáil leader and Tánaiste Micheál Martin said Chambers is “always completely on top of his brief” and “a constructive and focused contributor to deliberations”.

Prior to becoming Minister for Finance, Chambers held a super junior ministerial role in both the Department of Transport and at the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications.

A number of current Ministers of State are thought to be in the running, including Dara Calleary, Thomas Byrne and Mary Butler.

This in turn would open up a further vacancy in a junior ministry, allowing someone from the backbenches to move up the ladder.

James Lawless, chair of the Oireachtas Committee on Justice, and Niamh Smyth, chair of the Oireachtas Committee on Tourism, have also been mentioned as possibilities.

While a decision may be announced today, it could be early next week before the vacancy is filled.

In addition to becoming Minister for Finance, Chambers was last week announced as the new deputy leader of Fianna Fáil, a role that had been unfilled for a number of years.

Meanwhile, work on the Finance brief began straight away for Chambers, who yesterday met with Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe.