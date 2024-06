JUNIOR MINISTER JACK Chambers has been named the new deputy leader of Fianna Fáil.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin announced his appointment to the role outside Government Buildings this evening.

The position of deputy leader has been vacant since August 2020, when Dara Calleary resigned as Minister for Agriculture following the fallout from the infamous Oireachtas Golf Society dinner in Galway.

Chambers, the Fianna Fáil TD for Dublin West, serves as a Minister of State in the Department of Transport.

Martin said the appointment is part of the “reorganisation of Fianna Fáil” over the next eight months “and in particular, the next general election”.

Micheal Martin announces that Jack Chambers is now the new deputy leader of Fianna Fáil. pic.twitter.com/colwg529YN — Christina Finn (@christinafinn8) June 19, 2024

“I’m very focused on that and Jack will now be a critical part of our broader effort to both defend the seats we have and increase the seats in Dáil Éireann,” he said.

Advertisement

He said Chambers has “displayed an extraordinary commitment and dedication to political life, the most recent manifestation of that was in his capacity as director of elections for Fianna Fáil in the local elections”.

Chambers said it was a great privilege to be asked to serve as deputy leader of Fianna Fáil and to previously serve as director of elections for the local elections.

He said the party’s results in the elections “exceeded all expectations”, with 248 councillors elected and double the numbers of MEPs in the European Parliament.

“But that’s in the past, we’ve drawn a line under that, and we’re ambitious as a party about the future,” he said.

“This government has about eight months to go and we’re keen as a party to really drive new organisation, new ambition and new plans for the future to look at the next five years.”

Martin denied that the decision was in any way paving the way for him to step down and confirmed that he would lead Fianna Fáil into the next general election.

He also confirmed that he would make an announcement in relation to the nomination of Ireland’s next European Commissioner by next week.

Jack Chambers has held various other high profile roles, including Government Chief Whip, and Minister of State for Sport, the Gaeltacht and Defence.

He was elected to the Dáil in the February 2016 General Election and was re-elected in the 2020 General Election.