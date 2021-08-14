Irish olympian Jack Woolley hospitalised after assault in Dublin

IRISH OLYMPIAN JACK Woolley was assaulted in Dublin city centre last night.

Woolley, who represented Ireland in taekwondo at the Tokyo Olympics, received treatment for facial injuries after an attack on the banks of the Liffey.

Gardaí told The Journal: “Gardaí attended the scene of an assault that occurred on Grattan Bridge, Dublin 1 at approximately 12:40am today, Saturday, 14th August 2021.

“One man, aged in his 20s, was conveyed to St James’s Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries sustained during the incident.

“No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing.”

Woolley spoke of the incident on his Instagram account this afternoon, saying he had been out for dinner and drinks with a friend and was attacked unprovoked while walking along the Liffey.

He gave an account of his visit to the hospital and said he was still waiting to be seen.

Woolley came to prominence during the Tokyo Olympics when he gave an emotional interview after losing to Argentinian Lucas Guzman.

The 22-year-old Tallaght native still could have secured a place in repechage if Guzman went on to make the final – but he was beaten in his semi-final, losing 29-10 to Italy’s Vito Dellaquila, which brought Woolley’s Olympic journey to an abrupt end.

He said in the interview: “Coming from a small country, for some people just qualifying for an Olympics is good enough. Not for me.”