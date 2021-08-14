#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Saturday 14 August 2021
Advertisement

Irish olympian Jack Woolley hospitalised after assault in Dublin

Woolley represented Ireland in taekwondo at the Tokyo Olympics.

By Emer Moreau Saturday 14 Aug 2021, 4:41 PM
19 minutes ago 7,530 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5523082
Jack Woolley represented Ireland in taekwondo at the Tokyo Olympics.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Jack Woolley represented Ireland in taekwondo at the Tokyo Olympics.
Jack Woolley represented Ireland in taekwondo at the Tokyo Olympics.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

IRISH OLYMPIAN JACK Woolley was assaulted in Dublin city centre last night.

Woolley, who represented Ireland in taekwondo at the Tokyo Olympics, received treatment for facial injuries after an attack on the banks of the Liffey.

Gardaí told The Journal: “Gardaí attended the scene of an assault that occurred on Grattan Bridge, Dublin 1 at approximately 12:40am today, Saturday, 14th August 2021.

“One man, aged in his 20s, was conveyed to St James’s Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries sustained during the incident.

“No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing.”

Woolley spoke of the incident on his Instagram account this afternoon, saying he had been out for dinner and drinks with a friend and was attacked unprovoked while walking along the Liffey.

He gave an account of his visit to the hospital and said he was still waiting to be seen.

Woolley came to prominence during the Tokyo Olympics when he gave an emotional interview after losing to Argentinian Lucas Guzman.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The 22-year-old Tallaght native still could have secured a place in repechage if Guzman went on to make the final – but he was beaten in his semi-final, losing 29-10 to Italy’s Vito Dellaquila, which brought Woolley’s Olympic journey to an abrupt end.

He said in the interview: “Coming from a small country, for some people just qualifying for an Olympics is good enough. Not for me.”

About the author:

About the author
Emer Moreau
emermoreau@gmail.com

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie