Tuesday 22 September 2020
Celebrity astrologer Jackie Stallone - mother of Sylvester Stallone - dies aged 98

Her son, the singer Frank Stallone, confirmed news of her death on Monday.

By Press Association Tuesday 22 Sep 2020, 7:50 AM
Image: Andy Butterton/PA
Image: Andy Butterton/PA

CELEBRITY ASTROLOGER JACKIE Stallone, the mother of Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone, has died at the age of 98.

Her son, the singer Frank Stallone, confirmed news of her death and paid tribute to a “remarkable woman”.

She died on Monday “in her sleep as she had wished,” he wrote in a social media tribute.

“It was hard not to like her, she was very eccentric and flamboyant person. Her mind was as sharp as a razor till the day she died. She never wore a mask a true revolutionary gal,” he said.

Frank added: “My brother Sylvester took care of her like a Queen for all of her life. I will never be able to call my mom again or have her yell at me why I never got married. But we all loved her and her spirit to survive and prevail. I’ll miss you always mommy.”

Frank said he is “drowning my emotions in tears and too much vino”, but “when you’ve known someone for 70 years” it is “tough and sad”.

Stallone was married three times and had three sons and a daughter, Toni D’Alto, who died in 2012.

She was also a women’s wrestling promoter and had a memorable – although brief – stint in the Celebrity Big Brother house in 2005.

A surprise contestant, Stallone entered much to the shock of co-housemate and former daughter-in-law Brigitte Nielsen, with whom she had a frosty relationship.

Upon seeing Stallone, a stunned Nielsen exclaimed: “Oh my God! Jackie!”

In response, Stallone, wearing a fur coat and sunglasses, replied: “Yeah… Jackie.”

She was evicted from the house four days later, following clashes with racing pundit John McCririck. Stallone was also parodied on long-running sketch show Saturday Night Live.

She had seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, Frank said.

