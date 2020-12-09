#Open journalism No news is bad news

Shipping company fined €850,000 after father-of-two's death at Dublin Port

James Byrne was dismantling a steel hopper when a six-metre vertical stanchion toppled over and fell on him.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 9 Dec 2020, 2:20 PM
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
A SHIPPING COMPANY has been fined €850,000 for breaching health and safety laws following the death of a father-of-two after a workplace accident at Dublin Port.

Judge Pauline Codd imposed the fine on Doyle Shipping Group after the company pleaded guilty to Section 8(2)(a) of the Safety, Health and Welfare at Work Act 2005 contrary to Section 77(9)(a), in that it failed to manage and conduct its undertaking and, as a result, James Byrne suffered personal injury and died.

At the time of the incident on 6 June 2018, Byrne was dismantling a steel hopper when a six-metre vertical stanchion toppled over and fell on him.

Byrne, who was in his late 30s and from Lucan, Dublin, was rushed to the Mater Hospital after the incident where he was later pronounced dead.

An investigation carried out by the Health and Safety Authority concluded that all the appropriate safety measures were not in place at the time of the incident.

Mark Cullen, Chief Inspector with the Health and Safety Authority, said in a statement:

“It is important to ensure that company employees can manage and conduct all their work activities in a safe manner. In particular, as can be seen by this tragic case, it is important that safe systems of work are in place to ensure that persons carrying out their work are not at risk from falling objects.”

