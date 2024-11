JAMES MCCARTHY HAS announced his retirement from inter-county football.

McCarthy won a remarkable nine All-Ireland senior medals across a 15-year career with the Dubs, and captained Dublin to their most recent success in 2023. Only team-mates Stephen Cluxton and Michael Fitzsimons have won as many All-Ireland senior football titles in the history of the game.

He also won 14 Leinster titles, six National Leagues, and five All-Stars.

McCarthy was also an U21 All-Ireland winner with Dublin in 2010.

“I have decided to retire from representing Dublin GAA at intercounty level”, said McCarthy in a statement.

“This decision hasn’t been an easy one to make but I feel it’s the right time.

“I have been very fortunate to be involved in a golden period for Dublin GAA and I have played with the most incredible group of players. It really has been some of the best days of my life and I have memories to last a lifetime. The loyalty and friendship we have built is something I will always be thankful for. To the Dublin fans thank you for the support of the team throughout the years. Walking around Croke park and passing Hill 16 is a memory that I will never forget.

“To my parents John and Marian, my family, my close friends, and my wife Clodagh, thank you for supporting me throughout my football career. Your unwavering belief in me has helped more than you will ever know.

“I would like to thank my club Ballymun Kickhams and the Dublin County board for the opportunity to play with Dublin at both underage and senior level. I will look forward to many years still ahead with my club and I hope to give back all the support I received when I was growing up.

“To all the Dublin senior management, support, and medical teams I was fortunate to play under, I just want to take this opportunity to say thank you. I’m trying to avoid names as there are too many to thank but I feel it would be amiss of me not to mention Shane O’Hanlon. What an incredible loss you have been to Dublin GAA community and to many of us on a personal level.

“Finally, to Dessie and DSF group for 2025 best of luck for the season ahead. Time flies, grasp every opportunity that comes your way, you will never get this time back.

“Thank you.”

