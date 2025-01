YESTERDAY, MARKED “BLUE Monday”, which is allegedly the most miserable day of the year.

There is no denying that Mondays can be a struggle for many, and Mondays in January even more so. The festive fun is long gone, it’s cold and wet outside, and you may still be waiting for your next paycheck to land in your bank account.

While there is some doubt about whether Blue Monday actually is the most depressing day of the year, we want to know if you’re just over January in general.

So today we’re asking: Are you over January?