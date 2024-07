THE IRISH GOVERNMENT has today launched Ireland’s participation in ‘Expo Osaka 2025′, with Tánaiste Micheál Martin describing it as a “step up” in relations between Ireland and Japan.

The Expo will take place in Osaka, Kansai, Japan next year from 13 April to 13 October and is expected to attract 28 million visitors with over 160 countries participating.

Japan is currently Ireland’s second largest trading partner in Asia with a €23bn trading relationship. The Department of Foreign Affairs has said participation in next year’s Expo forms part of Ireland’s strategy to build Ireland’s “impact and visibility in the world”.

Ireland’s participation in the Expo will coincide with the opening of a new flagship ‘Ireland House’ in Tokyo, which will become the new home of Ireland’s embassy in the country. Ireland has had an embassy in Tokyo since 1973.

Ireland’s participation in the Expo will involve showcasing the winners of the 2025 BT Young Scientist competition, a special TG4 Gradham Ceoil concert and a Halloween festival promoting Ireland as the ‘Home of Halloween’.

Halloween is a major festival in Japan, but according to the Department of Foreign Affairs its Irish origins and “Bram Stoker connection” remain largely unknown.

Bram Stoker – the author of Dracula - will be central to Ireland’s Halloween programme in the Expo, which will be created in partnership with Dublin City Council, the Bram Stoker Festival, Macnas and Fáilte Ireland.

It will also involve contributions from Ireland’s Universities, Cultural Institutions, Government Departments and State Agencies.

At the launch in Iveagh House in Dublin today, the Tánaiste was joined by Japan’s ambassador to Ireland, HE Ambassador Maruyama.

“The opening of Ireland House Tokyo next year and participation in Expo represents the most significant step-up in this important bilateral relationship since the opening of our Embassy in Tokyo in 1973,” the Tánaiste said today.

“Our participation in Expo will help Ireland build new relationships in Osaka and the dynamic Kansai region and beyond,” he added.

“Together with our Embassy, Ireland’s trade and investment promotion agencies – IDA Ireland, Enterprise Ireland, Bord Bia and Tourism Ireland – we will leverage the opportunities presented by Expo 2025 and Ireland House Tokyo to promote Ireland as a great country to visit, in which to invest and study, and with which to trade.”