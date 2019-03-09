This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
116-year-old woman in Japan declared world's oldest person

Kane Tanaka was born on 2 January 1903.

By AFP Saturday 9 Mar 2019, 11:27 AM
9 minutes ago 553 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4532144
Image: Tatuto Kaneko/PA Images
Image: Tatuto Kaneko/PA Images

A 116-YEAR-OLD Japanese woman who still enjoys studying maths and playing board games has been recognised as the world’s oldest person, the Guinness World Records said today.

Kane Tanaka was born on 2 January 1903, the year when the Wright brothers launched humanity’s first powered flight, according to Guinness.

Tanaka’s recognition was celebrated at the nursing home where she lives in western Japan’s Fukuoka by city mayor Soichiro Takashima and other well-wishers.

Asked what moment she was the most happy in life, she replied: “Now.”

She married Hideo Tanaka in 1922, giving birth to four children and adopting a fifth.

Kane normally wakes each morning at 6am and passes the afternoons by studying mathematics and practicing calligraphy.

“One of Kane’s favourite pastimes is a game of Othello and she’s become an expert at the classic board game, often beating rest-home staff,” Guinness said.

Japan has one of the world’s highest life expectancies and has been home to several people recognised as among the oldest humans to have ever lived.

They include Jiroemon Kimura, the longest-living man on record, who died soon after his 116th birthday in June 2013.

The oldest verified person ever — Jeanne Louise Calment of France — died in 1997 at the age of 122, according to Guinness.

© AFP 2019  

