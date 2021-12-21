Jeffrey Donaldson tests positive for Covid-19

THE DUP LEADER Jeffrey Donaldson has tested positive for Covid-19.

Announcing the news on Twitter, he said he had taken a PCR test when he returned to Northern Ireland from London on Friday evening after he felt a cold coming on, which returned a positive result.

He said that he was experiencing a sore throat, which he described as his “most uncomfortable symptom”.

In a tweet, he said: “When I returned from London on Friday evening I felt a cold coming on but it has been getting worse. PCR test has now come back positive.

“Close contacts will be notified. Thankfully I received my booster two weeks ago. The importance of being vaccinated cannot be overstated.”

He said he would still be having a virtual meeting with UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss concerning this afternoon on the need to remove the Irish Sea border, which he said, “is reducing accessibility to medicines”.

Northern Ireland Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill led well-wishes to Donaldson, responding to the tweet saying: “Wishing you a speedy recovery Jeffrey. Take care.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood also wished Donaldson well on Twitter, saying: “Look after yourself, Jeffrey.”

Leader of the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) Doug Beattie also added his good wishes for the festive season, writing: “Take care Jeffrey. Hope you manage to get some rest and a degree of Christmas celebrations.”

2,096 positive cases of the virus were reported in Northern Ireland today, along with three additional Covid-related deaths. There are currently 268 patients in hospital with Covid in Northen Ireland, of which 34 are in ICU.