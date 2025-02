IRISH NOVELIST JENNIFER Johnston has died at the age of 95.

The news of Johnston’s passing was reported this morning by The Irish Times.

Johnston’s son, the Times’ former Europe editor Patrick Smyth, said she had died surrounded by friends and family last night.

Johnston was probably best known for her novel How Many Miles to Babylon?, which has featured on secondary school curricula and tells the story of two young men from different class and religious backgrounds going to fight in World War I.

Throughout her career, which also included writing plays, Johnston’s work dealt with Protestant-Catholic relations, the Troubles and Irish and British identity.

Born in Dublin to a Church of Ireland family in 1930, Johnston attended Trinity College and graduated in 1965 with a degree in ancient and modern literature. She was the daughter of actress and director Shelah Richards and playwright Denis Johnston.

She lived in Derry for most of her life but had moved back to Dublin.

Her first novel, The Captains and the Kings, was published in 1972 and was awarded the Evening Standard Award for Best First Novel.

She was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Irish Book Awards in 2012.