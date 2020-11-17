Jeremy Corbyn has been readmitted to the Labour Party

JEREMY CORBYN HAS been readmitted to Labour just weeks after he was suspended for saying the scale of anti-Semitism in the party was “dramatically overstated”.

Corbyn, who was only informed of the news in the past hour, was readmitted following a meeting of the disputes panel of the party’s ruling National Executive Committee.

Corbyn had the whip withdrawn and was suspended from the party over his response to a damning Equality and Human Rights Commission which found that the party had broken the law in its handling of anti-Semitism complaints.

He had claimed that while “one anti-Semite is one too many” the “scale of the problem was also dramatically overstated for political reasons by our opponents inside and outside the party, as well as by much of the media”.

His suspension came after his successor as Labour leader Keir Starmer said that people who believed it was “exaggerated, or a factional attack” were “part of the problem” and “should be nowhere near the Labour Party either”.

In a tweet this evening, the former Labour leader said: “I am pleased to have been reinstated in the Labour Party and would like to thank party members, trade unionists and all who have offered solidarity.

Our movement must now come together to oppose and defeat this deeply damaging Conservative government.