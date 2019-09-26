Labour MP Jess Phillips says a man was arrested after trying to 'smash the windows' of her constituency office

UK LABOUR MP Jess Phillips has said a man has been arrested after trying to “kick the door” of her constituency office while reportedly shouting that she was a “fascist”.

Jess Phillips, who represents Birmingham Yardley, said her staff had to be locked in the office while the man tried to “smash the windows” and “kick the door”.

She told LBC Radio: “I’ve only just heard about it myself, but my staff had to be locked into my office while the man tried to smash the windows and kick the door, I believe.”

“I don’t know what I can say because the man has been arrested. But he was shouting that I was a fascist, apparently.”

Phillips told Sky News that she would not “leap to blame Boris Johnson for this attack”.

She added: “We need to all be better and he is the Prime Minister. I wish he would just instead of trying to divide, to try to lead. I think that’s what the country wants to see.”

Johnson has come in for criticism today amid calls for him to help restrain the use of inflammatory language in the House of Commons.