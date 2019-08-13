'My little girl is now an angel': Father pays tribute to teen who died after falling ill at Debs

THE FATHER OF a teenager who died after falling ill at her Debs dance in the early hours of Monday morning has paid tribute to her.

Jessica Moore (19) was a pupil at St Raphael’s College in Loughrea, Co Galway and was attending the event at a hotel in Ballinasloe.

An ambulance was called after she felt unwell at around 2am yesterday, and she was taken to Portiuncula Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The coroner has been notified, and a post-mortem examination was due to take place today.

In a post on social media today, her father Brendan Moore paid tribute to his daughter.

“My little girl is now an angel,” he said.

“There’s always going to me an irreplaceable hole in our lives. Rest easy Jess, you’ll never be forgotten.”

Her family described Jessica as the “cherished and much-loved sister” to two siblings while the “inexpressible grief” of her parents is also detailed in the death notice on RIP.ie.

The 19-year-old will lie in repose at Kilboy’s Funeral Home in Loughrea tomorrow from 5pm to 8pm, followed by a removal to St Patrick’s Church in Ballaun.

She will be laid to rest on Thursday afternoon at St Patrick’s Church in Bullaun.

Gardaí said yesterday that they are investigating the death.

With reporting by Sean Murray