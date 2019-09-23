Dublin City Council set to award freedom of the city to Jim Gavin

The Dublin GAA manager is set to be awarded the freedom of the city.

The Dublin GAA manager is set to be awarded the freedom of the city.

THE HISTORY MAKING All-Ireland Senior Football team manager Jim Gavin is in line to be given the freedom of the city by Dublin City Council.

This year’s team beat Kerry to claim the historic five-in-a-row just over a week ago.

Sources within Dublin City Council confirmed to TheJournal.ie that a proposal is set to be tabled at this month’s Dublin City Council meeting. It is expected to be passed unanimously.

A special meeting of the council will be organised to present him with the honour. The move is being proposed by Lord Mayor Paul McAuliffe.

The freedom of the city law dates back to 1454 and offers recipients a range of rights – most famously allowing them to graze sheep on St Stephen’s Green and College Green.

The 48-year-old manager and former player has been the manager of the Dublin senior team since 2012, where he has since become the county’s most successful manager in terms of major titles won.

Gavin is regarded as one of the best managers in the modern game.

Raised in Clondalkin, Gavin was introduced to Gaelic football by his father, a Claire native and former chairman of the local club team in Clondalkin.

He developed his skills in the local street leagues before winning a record six Cumann na mBunscoil medals as a dual player with Clonburris National School.

Gavin made his debut on the inter-county scene at the age of sixteen when he first linked up with the Dublin minor team.

More than 70 people have been honoured with the freedom of the city, including U2 frontman Bono and Live Aid organiser Bob Geldof.