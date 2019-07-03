This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 3 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Jim Mansfield Jnr charged with conspiracy to commit false imprisonment

He appeared before an out-of-hours sitting of the non-jury Special Criminal Court tonight.

By Brian Kavanagh Wednesday 3 Jul 2019, 9:32 PM
30 minutes ago 3,932 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4709381
File photo
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
File photo
File photo
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

BUSINESSMAN JIM MANSFIELD Jnr appeared before an out-of-hours sitting of the non-jury Special Criminal Court tonight, charged with conspiracy to commit false imprisonment and with attempting to pervert the court of justice.

Mansfield (52), of Tassagart House, Garters Lane, Saggart, Co Dublin, is charged with conspiring with one or more persons to falsely imprison Martin Byrne on a date unknown between 1 January 2015 and 30 June 2015.

The accused is also charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice by directing Patrick Byrne to destroy recorded CCTV footage in relation to the false imprisonment of Martin Byrne between 9 June 2015 and 12 June 2015 at Finnstown House Hotel, Newcastle Road, Lucan, Co Dublin.

Mansfield was admitted to bail on an independent surety of €10,000 and subject to a number of conditions, including the requirement to sign on once a week at Lucan Garda Station between 9am and 9pm, and not to leave the country.

A book of the evidence was served on Mansfield and he was remanded until later this month, when he will next appear before the three-judge court.

Presiding judge Ms Justice Tara Burns, sitting with Judge Gerard Griffin and Judge Michael Walsh, remanded the accused man on bail to appear before the court again on 29 July.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Brian Kavanagh
@bpjkavanagh

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie