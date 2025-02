JUSTICE MINISTER JIM O’Callaghan has welcomed the move by gardaí to drop the push-ups and sit-ups from its physical entry test.

While in opposition, O’Callaghan called for a review of the test after it was revealed that one in six applicants were failing the physical pre-entry exam.

At the time, he said it was “too demanding” on garda recruits.

O’Callaghan, in a bid to see how strenuous the test was, took the fitness test, and took a video to prove it.

The video shows the now justice minister doing the sit-ups and press-ups which have now been scrapped. He also points out at the end that he did pass the test.

An Garda Síochána said that the push ups and sit ups “required a subjective element and lacked face validity”, adding that “face validity is whether a test appears to measure what it’s supposed to measure”.

“The introduction of a standardised pass/ fail for all applicants, as the pre-employment physical fitness/ competence test is to ensure that all applicants, irrespective of age or gender, are able to do the same operational activity,” it said.

Jim O'Callaghan being put through his paces for the Garda fitness test last year. Jim O'Callaghan Jim O'Callaghan

Bid to boost recruitment

When asked by The Journal if he is happy that the fitness test is now being modified, O’Callaghan said the assessment of prospective Garda trainees is a matter for the Garda Commissioner, but welcomed that management undertook the review of the Garda Physical Competency Assessment with a view to bringing it in line with best practice and international standards.

“The Physical Competency Assessment is one part of a robust recruitment process, which includes a written application, online aptitude tests, interviews, substance misuse tests, a medical assessment, and, of course, vetting.

“I have been clear since I took up the role of minister that recruitment into An Garda Síochána is a priority for me and for the Government so I welcome any decision that encourages applications to join An Garda Síochána while still meeting the high standards required of our gardaí,” he said.

The minister added that a Recruitment and Training Capacity Group has been established to increase recruitment in the gardaí.

The group will examine actions to maximise future intakes and to ensure recruitment can be as effective as possible, said the minister.

A report from the group on how to boost recruitment is due to be given to the minister by the summer.