Jo Swinson is out as Liberal Democrat leader after losing seat in general election

JO SWINSON IS no longer the leader of the Liberal Democrats.

It comes after a poor showing for the party she only became leader of in July.

Ed Davey and Sal Brinton will take over as joint-interim leaders.

Several high-profile Lib Dems lost their seat at this election including Luciana Berger and Chuka Umunna. At the time of writing, the party has secured 11 seats. They won 12 in the 2017 general election.

Swinson herself was ousted in East Dunbartonshire by the SNP’s Amy Callaghan, who took just 149 votes more.

Speaking at the count in Bishopbriggs, outside Glasgow, after her defeat she said: “These are very significant results for the future of our country and I will be making further remarks later today.

“But let me say now, for millions of people in our country these results will bring dread and dismay and people are looking for hope.

I still believe we as a country can be warm and generous, inclusive and open and that by working together with our nearest neighbours we can achieve so much more.

In a statement announcing her departure, she said that she was proud of the campaign run by the Liberal Democrats.

“We were honest about what we believe in and what we were trying to achieve,” she said.