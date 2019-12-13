This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 13 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Jo Swinson is out as Liberal Democrat leader after losing seat in general election

Swinson lost her seat to the SNP in East Dunbartonshire overnight.

By Sean Murray Friday 13 Dec 2019, 6:39 AM
51 minutes ago 3,519 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4931611
Image: Aaron Chown/PA Images
Image: Aaron Chown/PA Images

JO SWINSON IS no longer the leader of the Liberal Democrats.

It comes after a poor showing for the party she only became leader of in July.

Ed Davey and Sal Brinton will take over as joint-interim leaders.

Several high-profile Lib Dems lost their seat at this election including Luciana Berger and Chuka Umunna. At the time of writing, the party has secured 11 seats. They won 12 in the 2017 general election. 

Swinson herself was ousted in East Dunbartonshire by the SNP’s Amy Callaghan, who took just 149 votes more.

Speaking at the count in Bishopbriggs, outside Glasgow, after her defeat she said: “These are very significant results for the future of our country and I will be making further remarks later today.

“But let me say now, for millions of people in our country these results will bring dread and dismay and people are looking for hope.

I still believe we as a country can be warm and generous, inclusive and open and that by working together with our nearest neighbours we can achieve so much more.

In a statement announcing her departure, she said that she was proud of the campaign run by the Liberal Democrats. 

“We were honest about what we believe in and what we were trying to achieve,” she said. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie