Joe Biden comes out of isolation after two negative Covid-19 tests

Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington today

US PRESIDENT JOE Biden is out of isolation following a negative Covid-19 test.

Biden tested positive for the virus last week, experiencing “very mild” symptoms.

In a tweet, Biden shared a photo of a negative antigen test.

Thanks to Doc for the good care, and to all of you for your support. pic.twitter.com/Cfzn1zAKJF — President Biden (@POTUS) July 27, 2022

Biden’s physician, Dr Kevin O’Connor, wrote in a letter that the White House published on Twitter that the president is fever-free and has completed a five-day course of the paxlovid drug.

“The president continues to be very specifically conscientious to protect any of the Executive Residence, White House, Secret Service and other staff whose duties require (albeit socially distanced) proximity to him,” Dr O’Connor said.

A letter from Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Physician to the President: pic.twitter.com/k5UZlFrqFW — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 27, 2022

Biden has tested negative twice, he added.

The president continued to work as normal while in isolation.

He had been due to travel to Pennsylvania during the day, the latest in a series of trips around the country as he seeks to revive waning Democrat fortunes ahead of midterm elections.

First lady Jill Biden stayed at their family home in Delaware while the president isolates in the White House residence.