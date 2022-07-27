Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 16°C Wednesday 27 July 2022
Joe Biden comes out of isolation after two negative Covid-19 tests

The US president is fever-free, according to his physician.

By Emer Moreau Wednesday 27 Jul 2022, 5:29 PM
31 minutes ago 833 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5827406
Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington today
Image: Susan Walsh/PA
Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington today
Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington today
Image: Susan Walsh/PA

US PRESIDENT JOE Biden is out of isolation following a negative Covid-19 test.

Biden tested positive for the virus last week, experiencing “very mild” symptoms.

In a tweet, Biden shared a photo of a negative antigen test.

Biden’s physician, Dr Kevin O’Connor, wrote in a letter that the White House published on Twitter that the president is fever-free and has completed a five-day course of the paxlovid drug.

“The president continues to be very specifically conscientious to protect any of the Executive Residence, White House, Secret Service and other staff whose duties require (albeit socially distanced) proximity to him,” Dr O’Connor said.

Biden has tested negative twice, he added.

The president continued to work as normal while in isolation.

He had been due to travel to Pennsylvania during the day, the latest in a series of trips around the country as he seeks to revive waning Democrat fortunes ahead of midterm elections.

First lady Jill Biden stayed at their family home in Delaware while the president isolates in the White House residence.

About the author:

Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie

