Joe Biden comes out of isolation after two negative Covid-19 tests

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
US PRESIDENT JOE Biden is out of isolation following a negative Covid-19 test.
Biden tested positive for the virus last week, experiencing “very mild” symptoms.
In a tweet, Biden shared a photo of a negative antigen test.
Back to the Oval.— President Biden (@POTUS) July 27, 2022
Thanks to Doc for the good care, and to all of you for your support. pic.twitter.com/Cfzn1zAKJF
Biden’s physician, Dr Kevin O’Connor, wrote in a letter that the White House published on Twitter that the president is fever-free and has completed a five-day course of the paxlovid drug.
“The president continues to be very specifically conscientious to protect any of the Executive Residence, White House, Secret Service and other staff whose duties require (albeit socially distanced) proximity to him,” Dr O’Connor said.
President Biden has now tested negative for COVID-19.— The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 27, 2022
A letter from Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Physician to the President: pic.twitter.com/k5UZlFrqFW
Biden has tested negative twice, he added.
The president continued to work as normal while in isolation.
He had been due to travel to Pennsylvania during the day, the latest in a series of trips around the country as he seeks to revive waning Democrat fortunes ahead of midterm elections.
First lady Jill Biden stayed at their family home in Delaware while the president isolates in the White House residence.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (1)