US PRESIDENT JOE Biden briefly donned one of Donald Trump’s red hats today during a visit to Pennsylvania to mark the anniversary of 9/11.

A White House spokesperson has described the incident as a show of “bipartisan unity”.

Biden was in Pennsylvania with his vice president and the democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris for a visit to the site where Flight 93 crashed.

United Airlines Flight 93 was one of four planes hijacked on the morning of 9/11.

The plane crashed after passengers and crew fought back against the hijackers.

It’s believed the hijackers planned to crash the plane into the US Capitol building in Washington DC.

While in Pennsylvania, Biden briefly sported a Trump hat.

“Thanks for the support, Joe!” posted Trump’s official campaign account on X.

The Trump ‘War Room’ account added that “Kamala did so bad in last night’s debate, Joe Biden just put on a Trump hat”.

🚨BREAKING: Kamala did so bad in last night's debate, Joe Biden just put on a Trump hat. pic.twitter.com/OzgCRKIbKp — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 11, 2024

However, White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said the move was a “gesture” of “bipartisan unity”.

Bates said that while at the Shanksville Fire Station, Biden spoke about “the country’s bipartisan unity after 9/11 and said we needed to get that back”.

“As a gesture, he gave a hat to a Trump supporter who then said that in the same spirit, POTUS [Biden] should put on his Trump cap,” said Bates, who added that Biden “briefly wore it”.

At the Shanksville Fire Station, @POTUS spoke about the country's bipartisan unity after 9/11 and said we needed to get back to that.



As a gesture, he gave a hat to a Trump supporter who then said that in the same spirit, POTUS should put on his Trump cap. He briefly wore it. https://t.co/7VKZnkVMY7 — Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) September 11, 2024

Biden, 81, who was replaced by Harris on the Democratic ticket after withdrawing from the race in July, has repeatedly characterised Trump as an existential threat to US democracy.

Several commenters also noted that the episode came the day after the US presidential debate, in which Trump claimed that Biden “hates” Harris.

BREAKING: Trump tells Kamala Harris to her face that Biden “does not like her.” pic.twitter.com/vRmEziK7uS — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) September 11, 2024

On the debate stage last night, which was the first time Harris and Trump had met, Harris initiated a handshake between the two.

They shook hands again today when they stood near one another at New York’s 9/11 memorial.

Wearing commemorative blue ribbons, they watched with other assembled dignitaries, including Biden, as the names of the almost 3,000 victims of the attacks on the Twin Towers were read out.