Thursday 19 August 2021
Biden: not possible to complete Afghanistan withdrawal without 'chaos'

Biden said that the US could stay beyond the August 31 to enable the extraction of US citizens.

By Niall O'Connor Wednesday 18 Aug 2021, 11:25 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

US PRESIDENT JOE Biden has said the pull out of US troops from Afghanistan could not be achieved without “chaos”.

Biden was speaking in an interview with ABC News which will be broadcast tonight in the US. 

He was asked if, with the benefit of hindsight, he would have conducted the operation differently.

He responded: “When you had the Government of Afghanistan, the leader of that Government, get in a plane and taking off and going to another country. 

“When you saw the significant collapse of the Afghan troops we had trained, up to 300,000 of them, just leaving their equipment and taking off, that was, you know, that’s what happened,” he said.  

In response to a question about what his thoughts were when he saw the panicked scenes at Kabul airport he said: “What I thought was, we have to gain control of this. We have to move this more quickly – we have to move in a way and take control of that airport, and we did.”

He added: “No, I don’t think it could have been handled in a way that, we’re going to go back in hindsight and look, but the idea that somehow, there’s a way to have gotten out without chaos ensuing, I don’t know how that happens.”

Biden said the US forces would do “everything in our power” to get US citizens and allies out of Afghanistan by 31 August. 

He said that he was committed to keeping US troops in Afghanistan beyond the deadline of the end of August if there was a need to repatriate Americans still in the country. 

“It depends on where we are and whether we can ramp these numbers up to five to 7,000 a day coming out. If that’s the case, they’ll all be out,” he said. 

Biden denied that there were 80,000 Afghan nationals identified as allies of the US Government. 

“The estimate we’re giving is somewhere between 50 and 65,000 folks total, counting their families. 

“The commitment holds to get everyone out that, in fact, we can get out and everyone who should come out. 

“That’s the objective. That’s what we’re doing now. That’s the path we’re on and I think we’ll get there. 

“If we don’t (complete the extraction by the deadline) we’ll determine at the time who is left and if there is American citizens left we’re going to stay until we get them all out,” he added. 

Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

