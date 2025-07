JOE DUFFY HAS dismissed speculation that he may be about to stand for president later this year.

The Dubliner, who recently retired from his job Liveline host role after 37 years at RTÉ, said on social media that was “absolutely” not in discussion with any politicians on a possible run for Áras an Uachtaráin.

Advertisement

He previously refused to rule out a run for the presidency and speculation had been growing that the Labour Party was among those interested in putting hm forward as a so-called ‘unity’ candidate for parties on the Left.

But responding to that speculation to that today, Duffy posted on X that he wanted to be “absolutely clear I am NOT seeking a nomination from any politicians, local or national”, for the office of president.

Thanks , but to be absolutely clear I am NOT seeking a nomination from any politicians , local or national, for the office of @PresidentIRL

I will not be adding anything further . @Independent_ie @IrishTimes @irishdailymail @IrishSunOnline @rtenews @irishexaminer @thejournal_ie — JOE DUFFY (@joeliveline) July 5, 2025

This essentially ends any route for Duffy to stand as to contest the presidency a candidate needs to be nominated by either at least 20 members of the Oireachtas or at least 4 local authorities.