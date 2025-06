RADIO VETERAN JOE Duffy will present his final Liveline episode today, bringing an end to a 37-year career in radio broadcasting at RTÉ.

The Ballyfermot native announced his departure in May after almost three decades of presenting the hit show, which, according to official figures for 2025, is regularly listened to by 305,000 people.

The iconic voice in Irish radio has been described by show producer Brenda Donohue as a “once-in-a-lifetime” broadcaster.

Hailing from a working class background, Duffy became one of the first from his locality to attend Trinity College, where he studied social work, and was actively involved in student politics before serving as President of the Union of Students in Ireland.

During his announcement in May, Duffy thanked Liveline listeners for the “honour” of presenting for them every day.

“People felt they could pick up the phone, ring Liveline, and share their lives, problems, stories, sad, bad, sometimes mad and funny, their struggles, and their victories,” Duffy said.

“I never took that for granted, not for a single minute. RTÉ has been a great place to work. Public service has always been at its heart. And now, after many happy years, I’ve decided the time has come to move on.

“I would like to thank you the listener for tuning in each and every day, it has been an honour to sit in this seat and hear your stories,” he added.

Duffy’s last hurrah will air in the usual 1:45pm spot today on RTÉ Radio 1.