Joe Kennedy III says new role as US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland is an 'incredible honour'

JOE KENNEDY III has said it is an “incredible honour” to have been confirmed as the new United States Special Envoy to Northern Ireland for Economic Affairs.

The 42-year-old comes from one of the world’s most famous political families as he is the grandson of the assassinated presidential candidate Robert Kennedy, and the great nephew of US President John F Kennedy.

Kennedy has a political background of his own, having served as the US representative for Massachusetts’s 4th congressional district from 2013 to 2021.

He also became a district attorney previous to his entry into politics, having attended Harvard Law School, after serving as a volunteer in the Peace Corps in the Dominican Republic for the two years previous.

In his new role as Special Envoy in Northern Ireland, Kennedy will focus on the economic development of the region and developing closer US ties there, rather than dealing with issues like the Northern Ireland Protocol or the collapse of the executive.

An incredible honor to be appointed Special Envoy to Northern Ireland for Economic Affairs.



Look fwd to working with the Biden Admin to reaffirm US commitment to Northern Ireland and to promote economic prosperity and opportunity for all its people.https://t.co/cz6urZ0g2T — Joe Kennedy III (@joekennedy) December 19, 2022

The role he is taking up has been left open since Mick Mulvaney quit in 2021 during the Trump administration.

The US Secretary of State Anthony J. Blinken, when announcing Kennedy’s appointment, said that he would be specifically focused on advancing “investment opportunities” in Northern Ireland “to the benefit of all communities as well as strengthening people-to-people ties between the United States and Northern Ireland.”

“His role builds on the long-standing U.S. commitment to supporting peace, prosperity, and stability in Northern Ireland and the peace dividends of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement,” Blinken added.

The UK’s Secretary of State to Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris congratulated Kennedy on his appointment:

“The UK Government shares & welcomes the US’ commitment to continuing to develop the potential & prosperity of NI. This appointment will create even more opportunities for taking forward this vital work,” he said.

Sinn Féin deputy leader Michelle O’Neill welcomed Kennedy’s appointment and said that the US remains a “critical partner for peace.”

I welcome the appointment on Joe Kennedy as US Special Envoy by President Biden. The US remains a critical partner for peace. This appointment puts renewed focus on economic development & prosperity. People want politics to work, our economy to grow & opportunities for our youth — Michelle O’Neill (@moneillsf) December 19, 2022

Kennedy’s appointment comes at a rocky time for Northern Irish politics as the Stormont assembly now has a new deadline of next month to break the political deadlock and restore the power sharing executive – however he will not be playing a key role in these negotiations.