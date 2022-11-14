Joe Lycett urges David Beckham to abandon Qatar football deal due to country's LGBTQ laws

COMEDIAN JOE LYCETT has said he will shred £10,000 if David Beckham doesn’t call off his deal to be an ambassasdor for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

In a video on his Twitter page yesterday, Lycett said that Beckham’s endorsement of this year’s controversial World Cup host has disappointed him.

The comedian, who came out as gay as a teenager but now identifies as pansexual, contrasts Qatar’s human rights record when it comes to homosexuality with Beckham’s supposed status as “a gay icon”.

“You were the first premiership footballer to do shoots with gay magazines like Attitude, to speak openly about your gay fans, and you married a Spice Girl which is the gayest thing a human being can do,” Lycett said.

“But now it’s 2022 and you’ve signed a reported £10 million deal with Qatar to be their ambassador during the FIFA World Cup.

“Qatar was voted as the one of the worst places in the world to be gay – homosexuality is illegal, punishable by imprisonment, and if you’re Muslim, possibly even death.

“If you end your relationship with Qatar I will donate ten grand of my own money (that’s a grand for every million you’re reportedly getting) to charities that support queer people in football.”

However, if Beckham does not back down, Lycett intends to put the money into a shredder at midday next Sunday, just before the opening ceremony of the World Cup.

“Not just the money, but also your status as gay icon will be shredded.”

Lycett added that he will stream the shredding if the deadline is reached and set up the wbsite “Benders Like Beckham”, along with a countdown, for the occasion.

Advertisement

Dua Lipa

Popstar Dua Lipa has also recently spoken out against the World Cup, denying reports that she will perform at the event’s opening ceremony.

The singer, born in London to parents from Kosovo, said she will play in the country if it improves its record on human rights.

Dua Lipa Source: PA

After reports linking her to the event, Lipa shared a statement on Instagram, writing: “There is currently a lot of speculation that I will be performing at the opening ceremony of the world cup in Qatar.

“I will not be performing and nor have I ever been involved in any negotiation to perform.

“I will be cheering England on from afar and I look forward to visiting Qatar when it has fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host the World Cup.

“One love, Dua.”

Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar and anyone found participating in same-sex sexual activity can be punished by up to seven years in prison.

The UK’s Foreign Minister James Cleverly came under fire today because of his intention to travel to World Cup and advice he gave to gay fans who may be travelling to Qatar.

“When British nationals travel overseas they should respect the laws of their host country,” Cleverly said.

Labour MP Chris Bryant accused him of handing gay fans travelling to Qatar a “slap in the face”.

The minister replied: “Genuinely my question is, for those gay fans who want to go watch the football, what advice realistically should I give other than the advice I believe will keep them safe.”

With additional reporting from PA