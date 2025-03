REMAINS FOUND IN a grave in Co Monaghan are not those of Joe Lynskey, one of The Disappeared, investigators have confirmed.

Joe Lynskey is one of four of the remaining cases of the disappeared, which refers to a group of eighteen people believed to have been abducted and murdered by the IRA, most of which occurred during the Troubles.

In November of last year, remains were exhumed from a grave in Annyalla Cemetery in an effort to locate the remains of Mr Lynskey.

The resulting DNA examination has “eliminated them as being those of the family to whom the grave belongs and now also eliminated them as being those of Joe Lynskey or any of the Disappeared”, a statement from the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims Remains (ICLVR) has now said.

All interested parties, including the Lynskey family, have been informed.

Lynskey was a former Cistercian monk from the Beechmount area of west Belfast. He went missing during the summer of 1972.

The IRA took responsibility for his death in 2010. A spokesperson stated that he was killed and buried in an unmarked grave. It is understood that the remains found during the exhumation in November were not the only skeletal remains in the grave.

Advertisement

Joe Lynskey had been a member of the IRA, but fell foul of the organisation in the early 1970s and was abducted and murdered by the organisation.

His murder was featured heavily in the Disney TV series Say Nothing about the activities of the IRA in Belfast during The Troubles.

The ICLVR said that the thoughts of everyone in the Commission are with the Lynskey family as they receive this “deeply disappointing” news.

“We are also conscious that this was a distressing experience for the family whose grave was opened to facilitate the exhumation.

“We are grateful for their co-operation and support at all stages of the process.

“The Commission will continue to do everything in its power to locate and recover the remains of all of the outstanding Disappeared cases.”

The ICLVR appealed for anyone with information relating to Joe Lynskey, Columba McVeigh, Robert Nairac or Seamus Maguire to bring it to the Commission, where it will be treated “in the strictest confidence”.

Includes reporting by Niall O’Connor