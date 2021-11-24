Have you seen missing man John Gallagher?

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 46-year-old John Gallagher who has been missing from his home in Tallaght since shortly before midnight, Monday 22nd November 2021.

John is described as being approximately 5’ 8” in height, of medium build and bald. He is understood to have access to a Grey Vauxhall Astra with a 132D registration.

Gardaí and John’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on John’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.