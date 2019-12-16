This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 16 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

John Gilligan's final property to be sold by Criminal Assets Bureau

The sale will see Gilligan’s daughter Tracey take 20% of the net proceeds.

By Eoin Reynolds Monday 16 Dec 2019, 2:18 PM
15 minutes ago 1,300 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4935567
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE LAST PROPERTY  in John Gilligan’s once vast criminal empire has been cleared for sale by the High Court for €380,000.

The three-bed house at Willsbrook in Lucan had been rented out to long-term tenants after it was seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau as part of their operation against the one-time gangster.

Justice Carmel Stewart at the High Court today granted permission for the sale which will see Gilligan’s daughter Tracey take 20% of the net proceeds.

Justice Stewart heard that REA McDonald estate agents had secured a buyer for the three-bed home. In 2018, the estate agent valued the house at €400,000 but the only bid at that price was withdrawn in recent months.

REA McDonald wrote an affidavit to the court explaining that €380,000 represents fair market value because the home requires substantial work and noise from a nearby road had turned off a number of viewers. Levels of interest, they said, had dropped over the last three months.

Gilligan has previously lost Jessbrook House on the Meath Kildare border and another home at Corduff Avenue in Blanchardstown to the Criminal Assets Bureau. Since his release from prison there have been at least two attempts on his life.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Eoin Reynolds

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie