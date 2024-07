JOHN O’MAHONY, the former Fine Gael TD and Senator and two-time All-Ireland winning football manager, has died at the age of 71.

A Mayo native, he managed his home county’s team for the first time between 1987 to 1991 before taking up the role again in 2006 until 2010.

He led Galway to two All-Ireland Senior Football Championship victories in 1998 and 2001, and guided Leitrim to success in the 1994 Connacht Senior Football Championship.

In a statement shared on social media, Galway GAA said: “We are deeply saddened to share the news that our former All-Ireland winning football manager has passed away.

“John guided Galway to the 1998 and 2001 All-Ireland SFC titles during a wonderful era.”

Advertisement

🕯️John O'Mahony, R.I.P🕯️



We are deeply saddened to share the news that our former All-Ireland winning football manager has passed away 🙏

John guided Galway to the 1998 and 2001 All-Ireland SFC titles during a wonderful era.



Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam



Full tribute to follow pic.twitter.com/zYEUemB8tS — Galway GAA Official (@Galway_GAA) July 7, 2024

John O’Mahony was elected as a TD for the Mayo constituency at the 2007 General Election, serving until 2016.

In May of that year, he was nominated to the 25th Seanad by Taoiseach Enda Kenny. He was the Fine Gael Seanad spokesperson on Transport, Tourism and Sport.

Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton said she was very sad to hear about O’Mahony’s passing, describing him as ”a gentleman with a very successful career on and off the pitch”.

Fine Gael Jerry Buttimer said O’Mahony was “an absolute gentleman, wonderful colleague and a fabulous person”.

Senator Martin Conway also paid tribute to his “former friend and colleague” and said he was a “true gentleman who will be sadly missed”.