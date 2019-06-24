Former British deputy PM John Prescott admitted to hospital after suffering stroke

FORMER BRITISH DEPUTY Prime Minister John Prescott has been admitted to hospital after suffering a stroke.

Prescott served as deputy Prime Minister to Tony Blair between the years of 1997 and 2007.

His family announced in a statement today that the 81-year-old was taken to hospital last Friday following the stroke.

In the statement, his family said Prescott is receiving “excellent care from the NHS”.

“We would like to praise the swift actions of the ambulance staff and the doctors and nurses at Hull Royal Infirmary’s A&E and stroke unit,” the family said.

“They have been remarkable and we cannot thank them enough.”

The family has also called for privacy as Prescott makes a recovery: “We would respectfully request at this time that John and our family are given the privacy we need so that he can have the time and space to make a full recovery. Thank you.”

Following the news of Prescott’s illness politicians in the UK have sent their best wishes.

“My thoughts are with John, Pauline and all the family. Hope very much that he gets better soon,” former Prime Minister Tony Blair said.

My thoughts are with John, Pauline and all the family. Hoping very much that he gets better soon- Tony Blair. — Tony Blair Institute (@InstituteGC) June 24, 2019 Source: Tony Blair Institute /Twitter

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell told BBC Politics Live: “I want to send my best wishes to John and my love to all his family.

“I think right across the Labour and trade union movements, even I think a lot of his opponents, will be wishing him a speedy recovery.”

Meanwhile, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said his thoughts are with his “good friend John and his family and friends at this difficult time”.

“I hope he makes a full and speedy recovery. I’d like to thank the paramedics and hard-working staff at Hull Royal Infirmary.”