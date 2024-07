THE FAMILY OF athletics legend Johnny Fox are extremely upset after finding nails and screws amongst their father’s ashes, the Dáil was told today.

Fox who coached Irish track star Rhasidat Adeleke and was one of the founders of Darkness Into Light died in April following a short illness.

People Before Profit’s Paul Murphy attempted to show the Taoiseach some pictures in the Dáil chamber of the ashes, which the TD said show staples and nails in amongst the remains.

“When his family opened his urn to spread the ashes, they discovered this series of staples and nails in his remains. It was obviously extremely upsetting. I was in touch with his son Seán who has said that he cannot grieve because of his trying to get to the bottom of how this could have happened and of how disrespectful it is to their father,” Murphy told Harris.

Advertisement

Murphy said the only response the family has received from the Dublin Cemeteries Trust is an instruction to waive the cremation costs for the family.

He said it “really is not good enough”, stating that the family want to get to the bottom of how this could have possibly happened and to ensure that it is not happening to any other family.

“There does not appear to be any independent regulator for this to ensure that cremations are being carried out properly and that one does not have external items remaining in people’s urns. The family are also hoping to have a meeting with the Taoiseach, if possible,” said Murphy.

The Taoiseach said he can only sympathise with the family and friends of Fox, stating that he can only imagine how proud they must be of Rhasidat Adeleke “who is doing our country so incredibly proud”.

“We are all excited to see what she is going to do in Paris. The Deputy has just outlined an incredibly traumatic situation to the Dáil,” added Harris.

The Taoiseach said he would seek advice for the family on their behalf, stating that “he can only imagine how absolutely upsetting it must have been”.