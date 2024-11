JON KENNY, THE popular comedian and actor, is due to be laid to rest in Co Limerick today.

Tributes have poured in for Jon since his death was announced over the weekend. He passed away on Friday, aged 66, in University Hospital Galway.

His funeral mass will take place at midday in St Patrick’s Church, Lough Gur, Bruff, Co Limerick. The mass can be viewed online here.

Jon will be buried in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.

The comedian, who was originally from Hospital in Co Limerick, had previously suffered from non-Hodgkin lymphoma but made a recovery. Speaking earlier this year on RTÉ Radio One, he said his cancer had returned in recent years.

Jon had a long and varied career. He gained widespread national fame with Pat Shortt as part of the comedy duo D’Unbelievables. The pair formed in the late 1980s and toured extensively for years.

In a statement released on Saturday, Pat paid tribute to Jon, saying he was “devastated” by his passing.

“I was lucky to spend so many years touring with Jon and learning from him.”

Jon is survived by his wife Margy and children Aran and Laya.