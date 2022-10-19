Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 12°C Wednesday 19 October 2022
Josepha Madigan apologises for tweet in immediate aftermath of Creeslough explosion

She has admitted she should not have sent the tweet.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 19 Oct 2022, 8:56 AM
1 hour ago 20,527 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5896847
Image: Eamonn Farrell
Image: Eamonn Farrell

FINE GAEL TD Josepha Madigan has apologised for sending a tweet in the immediate aftermath of the Creeslough tragedy saying she hoped the “culprits” will be caught. 

Ten people died in the explosion at the Donegal service station earlier this month. Gardaí are treating the incident as an accident. 

As the news was breaking, the Dublin Rathdown TD tweeted: “One hopes this isn’t deliberate, but it is yet to be clarified! I hope no-one is injured and they find the culprits.”

Speaking on Newstalk, Madigan has now apologised for the tweet. 

She said: “First of all, I shouldn’t have sent the tweet.

“I was wrong and I want to sincerely apologise for not just sending the tweet but also for the offence caused as a result. I am terribly sorry for that. 

“I also want to offer my heartfelt condolences to the entire Creeslough community but especially to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones. 

“It’s an unimaginable tragedy that was visited on the people in Donegal and my heart goes out to all of those affected by this absolutely shocking event.” 

Investigations into the tragedy are continuing. The Sunday Times reported last week that gardaí have obtained a court order from the High Court to preserve the scene of the tragedy.

Expert consultants continue to comb through the wreckage as they search for any pieces of evidence which may piece together why the explosion happened in the first place. 

The court order allows gardai and experts an additional 14 days to collect whatever they feel is useful to the investigation. 

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) is also involved in the investigation and is monitoring what remains of the service station. 

The site is expected to be completely demolished once investigations have concluded. 

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

