LATER TODAY THOUSANDS will flock to the Aviva Stadium in Dublin for the opening fixture of the US College Football season.

This is the third year in a row that American college football will come to Ireland, with Georgia Tech and Florida State University going head-to-head.

Today’s game will be the eight Division 1 College Football game to be played in Ireland.

Over 24,000 people are expected to travel to Dublin from America for the event, with Fáilte Ireland and Grant Thornton estimating that the 2024 Aer Lingus College Football Classic fixture will be worth €100 million to the Irish economy.

The game will be broadcast live on TG4 at 5pm this evening.

So today, we want to know: Who do you want to win today?