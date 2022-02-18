Poll: Do you think Russia will invade Ukraine?

US GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS have warned that Ukraine may be invaded in the “coming days”, rejecting claims that Russia is reversing its position.

Moscow has reportedly insisted it is pulling its forces back but its government has now been challenged to “announce today with no qualification, equivocation or deflection that Russia will not invade Ukraine”, by the US.

This back-and-forth has continued for several days amid warnings for Ukraine’s security.

So, today we’re asking: Do you think Russia will invade Ukraine?