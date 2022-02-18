#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 3°C Friday 18 February 2022
Advertisement

Poll: Do you think Russia will invade Ukraine?

The US has warned an invasion could take place in the ‘coming days’, which Moscow has rejected.

By Eoghan Dalton Friday 18 Feb 2022, 11:35 AM
9 minutes ago 1,835 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5686679
Image: Russian Defence Ministry via AP
Image: Russian Defence Ministry via AP

US GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS have warned that Ukraine may be invaded in the “coming days”, rejecting claims that Russia is reversing its position.

Moscow has reportedly insisted it is pulling its forces back but its government has now been challenged to “announce today with no qualification, equivocation or deflection that Russia will not invade Ukraine”, by the US.

This back-and-forth has continued for several days amid warnings for Ukraine’s security.

So, today we’re asking: Do you think Russia will invade Ukraine?


Poll Results:

No (89)
Yes (68)
I don't know/ I've no opinion (26)



#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Eoghan Dalton
efdalton@gmail.com

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie