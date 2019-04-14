This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Julian Assange could be extradited to Australia, his father says

John Shipton reportedly visited his son every Christmas at the Ecuadorian embassy, where Assange had sought refuge since 2012.

By AFP Sunday 14 Apr 2019, 9:33 AM
1 hour ago 4,924 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4591145
Julian Assange arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

WIKILEAKS FOUNDER ASSANGE’S father has called on Australia to bring his son home, saying he was shocked to see his son’s condition after his arrest in London last week.

John Shipton – who was secretary of the Wikileaks Party when his son tried to run for a senate seat in 2013 national elections – reportedly visited Assange every Christmas at the Ecuadorian embassy in London after he sought refuge there in 2012.

“DFAT (Department of Foreign Affairs) and the prime minister should in a nuanced way do something,” Shipton told Melbourne’s Sunday Herald Sun.

“It can be resolved simply to the satisfaction of all. There has been some talk in a meeting between a senator and a senior DFAT official to extradite Julian to Australia.”

JULIAN ASSANGE CAPTIVITY PROTEST John Shipton, the father of Julian Assange, attends a rally outside the British consulate in Melbourne, Australia. Source: AAP/PA Images

Shipton said he was shocked to see the state of his son when he was arrested at the embassy on Thursday on allegations of skipping bail, and on a US extradition warrant related to a huge leak of official documents.

“I saw him, the way they dragged him down the steps, the coppers (police), he didn’t look good. I’m 74 and I look better than him and he’s 47. It’s such a shock,” he said.

“For months and months he has been living like a high-security prisoner, he can’t even go to the toilet. There have been cameras watching his every move.”

JULIAN ASSANGE RALLY MELBOURNE Supporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange rally outside the Victorian State Library in Melbourne. Source: AAP/PA Images

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday that Assange would receive “no special treatment” from Canberra.

The 47-year-old Australian had sought refuge in the embassy while on bail awaiting extradition to Sweden to face charges of sexual assault and rape, which he always denied.

British lawmakers had urged their government to prioritise any extradition bid Sweden might make for him over the allegations.

Swedish prosecutors dropped a preliminary investigation into the rape allegation in 2017.

© – AFP 2019

AFP

Read next:

